Taliban execute killer of 11 civilians

AT News Report

KABUL: An official in western Farah province confirmed Friday that Taliban have executed the culprit who has opened fire and killed at least 12 civilians, including six of his own family members in Khak-e-Safid district of the province.

Haji Jummah, the administrative chief of Khak-e-Safaid district, confirmed the killing of Mullah Ali at the hands of Taliban.

The attacker, Muhammad Ali, who has been commander of a small group of the militants in Khak-e-Safid district, had recently opened fire and killed six of his own family members including children and women.

After a number of neighbors arrived in his house and tried to stop him, he turned his weapon against the neighbors and killed six of them as well, Muhibullah Muhib, spokesman for Farah Police Chief told Afghanistan Times at that time.

Three members of his family, who had been injured in the attack were taken to provincial hospital and they are now in stable health condition, the official said.

The exact reason behind the deadly incident is still unclear. “We still don’t know what had been the main reason behind the deadly act” Muhib said. The area where the incident took place is under the Taliban control.