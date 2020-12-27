Taliban Exhume, Behead Former Police Chief’s Body

AT News

TARINKOT: A member of Meshrano Jirga, Amanullah Azeemi on Sunday blamed Taliban militants for taking out the dead body of Dehrawud district police chief from grave and then chopped off his head.

Dehrawud District Police Chief, Shah Mohammad was killed in a bomb explosion four months ago.

Jan Mohammad Karimi, brother of the slain district police chief said the Taliban had dug out the body of his brother from the grave and chopped off his head.

Senator Amanullah Azeemi who represents Uruzgan province, told the house that Taliban exhumed the body of the Dehrawud district police chief and chopped off his head four months after he was killed.

Mohammad Akbar Stanikzai, Assistant Head of the Senate, condemned the incident as unlawful and said no religions allow such acts of brutality.

Though Shah Mohammad was a blind commander, he served as Dehrawud district police chief for years and all the time pushed Taliban’s attack, inflicting heavy casualties on them.

However, the Taliban group has immediately rejected their involvement in the incident.