Taliban extorts 600,000 Afs a month from Jawzjan residents

AT News

KABUL: A number of inhabits in northern Jawzjan province has said that Taliban militants have situated monthly 50 Afs extortion per family in Manjang district of the province.

If the residents didn’t pay, the Taliban would not allow them to live there. The Taliban have established the checkpoints in the districts and force the people to pay them money, they said.

They also blamed the authorities for not paying attention to their problems, saying that the government has not taken any step to prevent the Taliban’s cruelly acts against them.

District governor, Mattiullah Ihsan has confirmed the illegal extortions, saying the militants receive 600,000 Afs in terms of extortion from over 12, 000 families.

But the Taliban’s spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid has denied the issue.

Taliban are vastly active in several parts of Afghanistan. The militants often carry out terrorist attacks which inflict massive casualties on the security forces and as well as caviars.