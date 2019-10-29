Taliban extorts money from truck drivers in Samangan

AT News Report

KABUL: Samangan Provincial Council has said that the Taliban militants have increased extortion in format of a “tax” on coal truck drivers in the province.

Head of Provincial Council, Raz Mohammad Moyed said the Taliban control a number of roads and through which the insurgents posing massive threats to the governmental officials in the province.

Dara-e- Sauf Aibak and Dara Sauf Mazar highways were under the Taliban’s control, he told Pajwhok Afghan News.

“The militants control Dara-e-Sauf Bala and Sauf Payen roads, which connect the two districts to the capital,” he said, adding, “the Taliban collect money from trucks that are transferring coal.”

According to him, the Taliban had used to extort an amount of 700AFS per truck but recently the militants has surge up the rate to 3,000AFS.

District of Dara-e- Sauf Payen has confirmed the issue, saying that over 300 coal trucks on a daily overage are passing by these roads.

Meanwhile, the owner of one the truck, at condition of anonymity, said in addition to the Taliban the coal enterprise in North took 45,000AFS monthly tax from each truck. “We cannot receive enough benefit from our jobs due to these texts,” he added.

The Taliban group has said nothing in regards so far.