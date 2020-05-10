Taliban eyes close ties with India

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Taliban group has said that they would like to have a positive relationship with India and welcomed New Delhi’s cooperation in Afghanistan.

Speaking to WION, Taliban’s Doha political office spokesperson, Suhail Shaheen said, “Based on our national interest and mutual respect, we would like to have positive relations with neighbouring countries including India and welcome their contribution and cooperation in the reconstruction of future Afghanistan.”

He further said, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is a national Islamic movement of Afghanistan which has been struggling for the emancipation of the country from occupation. We don’t have any agenda beyond our border.”

This is as the US is keen that India speaks to the Taliban. US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, was in New Delhi last week, the first such visit after the US Taliban deal on February 29 and had spoken about this with India.