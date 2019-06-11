Taliban fail to capture a district in Zabul

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have pushed back a Taliban full-bodied offensive to capture Dey Chopan district of Zabul province, according to Interior Ministry (MoI), Taliban insurgents faced strong resistance form Afghan security forces, where dozens of them were killed and wounded.

Taliban fighters launched a coordinated attack to storm the compound of the district on Monday night, but faced with timely retort from the Afghan security forces, in whichTaliban retreated with heavy causalities, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As many as 45 of Taliban fighters were killed, including Abul Bari, shadow district of DeyChopan, and 20 others received injures during reprisal attack by Afghan forces,” the statement added.

However, the Taliban insurgents as usual made tall claims of capturing the district.

In May this year, the Taliban insurgents who carried out a coordinated attack in Shamulzayi district, had left 10 soldiers dead and at least four others were wounded.

According to some reports, the Taliban insurgents controlling a vast part of the province, with the government is making all-out efforts to retake it.

Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib has predicted that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) will “break the Taliban’s backbone in four months” and he believes the stalemate in the battlefield is over.

A fresh spate of violence continues to grip various regions of the country, including a recent attack by the resurgent Taliban in western Ghor province, which left at least 15 members of the public uprising forces and civilians dead and dozens more wounded.

Speaking to TOLOnews’ LotfullahNajafizada, Mohib reiterated that Pakistan continues to support the Taliban and that he does not see a prospect for peace in Afghanistan unless steps are taken to address Pakistan’s concerns.