Taliban favors Istanbul meeting after Ramadan

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban group has pushed for a mere delay in the Istanbul meeting, suggesting it should be held after the Ramadan month that follows with a three-day holiday of Eid al-fitr.

The Istanbul meeting was expected to be held on April 15th among the representatives of the world’s countries involved in Afghan affairs. After the Afghan and Taliban peace negotiators appeared reluctant to reach a breakthrough in the intra-Afghan negotiations ongoing in Doha, the U.S. presented the two sides with a new proposal to forge a peace deal to end its longest historic war.

The Taliban called the upcoming holy month of Ramadan as a reason for delaying the meeting. Both theAfghan government and the Taliban earlier confirmed their participation in the Turkey meeting, terming it a defining moment for Afghanistan to reach a political compromise.

The Istanbul meeting would focus on the formation of the next government that lays out the reintegration of the Taliban with the system. It would also include a 90 days ceasefire agreement. But both the government and Taliban announced that they would present their own proposal in the meeting to ensure stability and peace in the country.