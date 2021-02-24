Taliban Fighters Asked Not To Let Foreign Fighters in Their Rank

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban group has ordered their fighters not to provide hideouts or let the foreign nationals under their command across Afghanistan.

The in charges would be dismissed, their units would be abolished and they would be held accountable if they violated the order, the group’s leadership ordered its fighters in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Edmund Fitton-Brown, head of the Monitoring Team Coordinator with the United Nations earlier said that the Taliban have not cut ties with al-Qaeda. He said that the militants allowed the foreign terrorists for training and deploys them under their command, despite signing a peace deal with the US. Under the February 29th peace deal signed between the US and Taliban that also laid out the withdrawal of American soldiers, the militants should cut ties with al-Qaeda. Brown said that the top leadership of al-Qaeda is under the Taliban’s protection.

The Monitoring Team Coordinator with the United Nations said in a report that from 200 to 500 militants were active in 11 of 34 provinces in Afghanistan.

The report included that the Taliban and al-Qaeda fighters have stuck together for several decades. But the Taliban have repeatedly denied having any link with al-Qaeda.