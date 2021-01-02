Taliban fighters kidnap passengers in Herat

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban fighters have taken hostage a mini-bus full of passengers in Herat-Torgahndai highway in western Herat province on Saturday morning, local officials confirmed.

Provincial Police Media Director, Attiqullah Wassiq said that the bust was heading from Torghondai to the capital city of Herat.

Wasiq said that the security forces have not found any clue of the bus as of now. “It was neither clear whether the bus was carrying any government employees.”

But an official at Torghondai business port, Abdulnasir Mohammadi said that the militants drove the bus from Mosom area to Ganj. The Taliban yet to make any statement in regards.

Herat is located in west of Afghanistan, where the Taliban are partly active.