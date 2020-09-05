Home / Latest Updates / Taliban fighters kill a local policeman in Laghman

Taliban fighters kill a local policeman in Laghman

September 5, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Local officials in eastern Laghman said that the Taliban insurgents killed one public uprising force and wounded three others in Alishing district of the province, official said on Saturday.

Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, Asadullah Dawlatzai said the militant conducted an attack on a security checkpoint on Friday night in Kowtwali village of the district.

“The Afghan security forces courageously pushed back the attack,” he added. According to him, the Taliban also suffered casualties, but he didn’t give details about the militant’s number of casualties.

Clashes between the Afghan security forces have been continuing despite warring parties making efforts to reach a verbal settlement to this longest war which has been spilling over four decades in Afghanistan.

