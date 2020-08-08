Home / Latest Updates / Taliban fighters kill four policemen in Kandahar

Taliban fighters kill four policemen in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: Local officials in southern Kandahar said that four police personnel were killed in a clash with the Taliban in Maiwand district of the province.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barekzai said that the Taliban launched an attack on the Afghan security force checkpoints in Shamir village of the district. The Taliban also suffered casualties during the clash that lasted for several hours, he said, without providing the exact details about the number of the militants’ casualties.

Barekzai said the security forces pushed back the Taliban after intense fighting.

The Taliban have not asserted at this point. Kandahar is one of the unsecure provinces in southern Afghanistan, where the Taliban have a strong presence.

