Taliban fighting Pakistan’s proxy war in Afghanistan: Mohib

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani’s security advisor said that the Taliban sans intention for peace and that the group has been prolonging the Pakistan’s “unannounced proxy war” in Afghanistan.

He also said that the Taliban leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada has not held any meeting with the group’s officials.

“It has been 12 months, there is no news of him (Haibatullah),” Mohib said. “The Taliban also has not known about Mullah Haibatullah for 12 months. We should first know that is there Haibtullah or not? The Taliban should answer it that where is him, no one has seen him, the intelligence information confirms it.”

His remarks come amid an intense fighting ragging on between the security forces and Taliban across the country.

Head of National Directorate of Security, Ahmad Zia Saraj called last week deadliest for the Taliban, saying that over 1,000 militants were killed and wounded.

The high number of casualties has put pressure on the Taliban leadership, according to Saraj.

But the Taliban’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid said termed the Afghan officials’ remarks as “false propagandas”.

“We call these remarks baseless and propagandas and undoubtedly inaccurate,” Mujahid said.