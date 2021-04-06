Taliban gang-rape, kill 16-year-old girl in Jawzjan

AT News

KABUL: A number of Taliban militants gang-raped and shot dead a 16-year-old girl in northern Jawzjan province, security officials said on Tuesday.

Spokesman for the 209 Shaheen Military Corps, Mohammad Haneef Rezayee said the incident took place two days back in Darzab district of the province.

The Taliban kidnapped the girl with her parents two months back, Rezayee claimed.

According to him, residents of Qushtapa and Darzab districts of the province staged a protest against the Taliban, demanding the group to release the captives and return the dead body of the girl.

The Taliban did not respond positively to their release, and also the group remains silence on the gang-rape allegation.

Jawzjan is an insecure province in the north, where the Taliban militants are active in many parts of it, carrying out attacks on the Afghan security forces.