Taliban gun supplier caught red-handed in Uruzgan

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan National Police (ANP) personnel on Monday arrested a weapons’ supplier loyal to the Taliban militant group during a crackdown in southern Uruzgan province.

ANP succeeded in capturing a Taliban’s arms and munitions supplier during an operation in Tirinkot City, the provincial capital, said a statement issued by Ministry of Interior (MoI).

The weapons’ supplier was identified as Hekmatullah, who also confessed to his crimeduring an investigation, the statement added.

Statement said that a munitions-loaded vehicle en-route to the Taliban was discovered and confiscated during the operation as well.

