admin February 15, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 285 Views

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban gas hang to dead an Afghan soldier in Takhar province following a revenge of the group’s Red Unit Deputy Commanders death in an airstrike conducted in Baharak district of the province.

The decision to dead hang the soldier was made by a Kangoro Court Judge Mawllawi Abdul Kabir.

According to a security official, the execution took place on Saturday in Masjid Safid area, where the militants’ Red Unit Deputy commander along with six others has been targeted by an air strike.

Takhar is located in northern Afghanistan, where the Taliban have recently printed a strong footage at some part of it.

The event comes at time, while the Taliban have purportedly agreed on a seven-day reduction in violence in wake of ongoing peace negotiation with the US diplomats in Qatar.   

