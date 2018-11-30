Taliban infighting kills 28 in West
November 30, 2018
AT-KABUL: At least 28 Taliban insurgents have been killed in an infighting that have erupted between the two factions of the group in western Herat province, official said Friday.
Provincial Governor Spokesman Jailani Farhad confirmed clash between armed men loyal to the two Taliban fractions—Mullah Rasoul and Mullah Hebatullah that occurred late on Thursday in Shindand district of the province.
The clash erupted in Joi Qazi, Abdul Abad, Deh Mirza and Deh Aman villages of Shindand district, he said, adding the fighting continued for many hours.
He assured situation to be under control soon as government forces has deployed to the area to suppress the militants.
“Unfortunately, Maj, Mateen Operational Commander of the National Directorate of Security Unit in Herat was martyred after hitting by bullet during the fighting,” he spokesman lamented.
Time and again, the separate group of the Taliban insurgents has fought with each other, in which scores of them were killed and wounded.
The Taliban group neither Mullah Rasoul nor Mullah Hebatullah said a word in regards.
