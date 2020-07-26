Home / Latest Updates / Taliban infiltrator kills 4 public uprising forces in Uruzgan

Taliban infiltrator kills 4 public uprising forces in Uruzgan

AT News

KABUL: A Taliban infiltrator went on a shooting rampage and killed four members of the Uprising Forces in Tarinkot, the provincial capital city of Uruzgan province, officials said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at 04:00am local time at the uprising forces checkpoint in the north of the city.

Provincial governor spokesman, Zargi Ebadi said more troops have been dispatched to the area.

The Taliban infiltrator had also taken some weapons and set fire on a motorcycle before to escape, he added.

