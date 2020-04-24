Taliban infiltrators kill 13 security forces in Badghis

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban with help of their infiltrators have killed at least 13 security forces in northern Badghis province, underling the increase of intensity and scope of the attacks.

Provincial local officials said that the Taliban killed 13 Public Uprising Forces and taken hostage several others with the help of their infiltrators in Qala-e-Naw, the provincial capital city.

Bahauddin Qadsi, a provincial council member on Friday said the militants staged attacks on the security forces’ checkpoints on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the provincial security officials confirmed the incident but avoided to provide further details about the death toll and detainees.

Badghis intelligence chief, Shiraqqa Alokozai said that the Taliban had collapsed the checkpoints with cooperation of their infiltrators among the security forces.

The attack comes amid the fruitless negotiations being held between Afghan government and Taliban over prisoner release – a controversial issue that the Taliban insist on. From the Afghan side, there must be reduction of violence if not a comprehensive ceasefire in a bid to move into next step which is intra-Afghan dialogue.

President Ashraf Ghani had called on Taliban to agree on a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan but the group denied, saying it had been a unreasonable demand as the US-Taliban peace deal’s principals have thus for not been fully met.