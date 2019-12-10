Home / Latest Updates / Taliban key commander among seven killed in Farah

Taliban key commander among seven killed in Farah

AT News

KABUL: Key commander of the Taliban group along with his seven fighters have been killed during fresh crackdowns carried out by the Afghan security forces in western Farah province.

Afghan security and defense forces have conducted operation against militants in vicinity of Mullah Lalo village of Pashtoon kot district of the province, in which eight Taliban insurgents and a key commander of the group were killed, provincal police spokesman, Mohibullah Mohib said.

The killed commander identified as ‘Mawlawi Sahar Aqa’, the statement added.

