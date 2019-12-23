Home / Latest Updates / Taliban key commander killed in Takhar

Taliban key commander killed in Takhar

AT News

KABUL: A key Taliban commander along with his three fighters has been killed and two others wounded, after Afghan security forces conducted an operation in northern Takhar province, official said Monday.

Taliban Qari Faiz and three of his fighters were killed and two others wounded during joint Afghan security forces conducted in Ishkamish district of Takhar, Takhar Police Press Disk said in a statement.

The stronghold of the killed commander was also destroyed and some weapons confiscated by security forces during crackdown as well, the statement added.

