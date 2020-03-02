Taliban kidnap dozens of civilians in Maidan Wardak

AT News

KABUL: Local officials in central Maidan Wardak said, the Taliban group has abducted over 50 people during past two days from Chak district of the province.

Provincial Governor Mazfarduddin Yamin said the militants have been insisting on the release of their prisoners in return for the abducted people. “The 55 abducted people are all youths.”

According to district governor, Fazulhaq Haqmal, the Taliban said they have abducted the outworkers of the government.

The Taliban and the US have signed a peace deal in Qatar on Saturday, ending the US longest war and paving the ground for a foreign troop reduction and facilitation of intra-Afghan talks. The direct talks among the Afghans would be kicked off within a 10-day periods of time after the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal.

To kick off the intra-Afghan talks, the Taliban put their 5,000 prisoners release as a precondition, but the Afghan government said that the issue of prisoners’ swap would be discussed in the talks once held between them.