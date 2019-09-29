Taliban kidnap electoral observers in Parwan

AT News Repeat

KABUL: Officials in central Parwan province said the Taliban militants have abducted a number of electoral observers in Dar-e-Ghorband area of Seyagard district.

“At least eight observers went missing after they left the district polling center,” said provincial Independent election office.

Head of the IEC for Parwan province, Abdul Qahar Safi didn’t provide the exact number of the abducted observers but said that eight observer of the electoral commissions were among them.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Wahida Shahkar accused the Taliban of having hand behind the abduction, saying that the observers were kidnapped on the way their home.

However, he said negotiations underway between the tribal elders and militants to release the abducted observers – but so far the results of these negotiations are not clear.

Meanwhile, some Officials of Abdullah Abdullah’s election team in Parwan said they have lost contact with some of their colleagues since Saturday.

However, the Taliban did not claim responsibility, but repeatedly warned Afghan masses not to participate in 28th September election, which remained a low turnout.