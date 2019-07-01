Taliban kill 14 policemen, take 20 more hostage

AT News Report

KABUL: The Taliban insurgent group attacked Afghan security forces in northern Kunduz province in which 14 police officers were killed and 20 others had been taken alive, said officials.

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Pajhwok Afghan News the militants stormed border and local police check-posts in Ferghan Tepa area of Imam Sahib district of the province on Saturday night.

The source said the attack claimed lives of 10 border police and four local police members. The Taliban insurgents captured 20 members of the security forces.

The official, who was familiar with the development, added that reinforcements were deployed in the area to secure the release of the 20 captured policeofficers from Taliban’s custody.

Imam Sahib DistrictChiefMahbobullahSayedi, confirmed the attack, saying both sides suffered casualties.

ZabihullahMujahid, spokesperson for the Taliban group claimed in a twitter post that 19 Afghan police members were killed, seven others were wounded. He claimed the group captured 22 police service members.

Battle between the government forces and the Taliban insurgents going on in the province. The widespread combat leaves scores of security force members and the militants dead.

In rural areas, the militants have upper hands, and control many large areas of rural districts. The government controls the provincial capital and center of districts in the province.

In April this year, Taliban launched deadly attack in Kuduz from various directions after midnight, aiming at overrunning the province. The Taliban killed and wounded over 50 security forces.

After a massive assault from various directions, the Taliban took control of Kunduz in October 2016. For the first in the long Afghan war, the Taliban seized the strategic city of Kunduz in September 2015. However, the Afghan security forces recaptured the district and killed tens of Taliban insurgents.