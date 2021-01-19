Taliban Kill 25 Security Forces amid Peace Push

AT News

KABUL: Officials in Kunduz province in the north and Badakhshan in the northeast confirm that scores of Afghan security forces were killed when Taliban fighters attacked their outposts.

Mohammad Yousuf Ayoubi, head of provincial council in Kunduz said that militants attacked army outposts in the district of Dasht-e-Archi and provincial capital. He said that 12 soldiers and four members of public uprising force were killed.

Ayoubi said that another four soldiers were injured in the attacks.

Six government forces were killed and three wounded in separate Taliban attacks on them in the provincial capital of the same name.

In Badakhshan province, Abdullah Naji Nazari, a member of provincial council, said that insurgents attacked on an army checkpoint from multiple directions in the Jorm district.

Three soldiers were killed and four wounded in the fire exchange, while the attackers took another three soldiers hostage.

Abdul Hadi Nazari an army official in Badakhshan said that four soldiers were killed and six wounded in the attack.

He said that 19 insurgents were killed and 25 injured during the gun battle.

Taliban claimed to have killed 21 government forces in the Dasht-e-Archi attack.

The uptick in violence came amid a relative reduction in violence in the line with the rejuvenated yet fragile peace process.

Due to increased in violence, Afghan officials are saying that Taliban intensified attacks across the country and it shows the Taliban’s reluctance to commit to peace.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Mansour, a member of the government negotiating team said Taliban is not willing to continue productive talks with the representatives from Afghanistan government.

He said that ongoing peace talks are not going well and negative interpretations about peace are increasing.

The Afghan and Taliban delegations are busy in the second round of peace talks but the two are far away from starting main talks.