Taliban kill 7 captive policemen in Balkh

At News

KABUL: The Taliban rebels have killed at least seven local police officers shortly after taken hostage alongside the highway of Mazar-Shebarghan in northern Balkh province.

Administrative Chief for Chaharbolok district of the province, Zabiullah Zahid said that the incident occurred on Tuesday in Sulaimankhil area of the district. The police officers were heading to their new duty location, he said, adding that they faced a Taliban ambush on the way.

He said that the police surrendered to the Taliban but the militants opened fire on all of them. A resident of the area, Rafiullah said that a slight clash erupted between the insurgents and the police officers.

But Provincial Police Spokesman, Adelshah Adel refrains from providing details about the incident. The Taliban also didn’t say anything about the incident thus far.

The clash between the Afghan security forces and Taliban has been intensifying as both sides are trying to gain more leverage on the negotiation table of the intra-Afghan talks.