Taliban kill Faryab dam guards

AT News

KABUL: Two police officers guarding the Dahan-e-Dara water dam were killed in a Taliban attack on the dam in the north-western province of Faryab.

The dam is located in the province’s district of Pashtoon Kot.

Nezamuddin Khpolwak, a provincial official said the attack was carried out late Saturday, adding that another guard of the dam was wounded.

Taliban did not comment on the attack allegation.

The Dahan-e-Dara dam work began three years ago at the cost of 37 million dollars in Pashtoon Kot district.

Nezamuddin said that the project was 10 per cent done.

It can reserve 25,000,000 meter square water and irrigates 3,000 hectares of lands and produces two megawatt electricity.