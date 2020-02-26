Taliban Kill Four Amid Partial Truce

AT News

KABUL: In the midst of a weeklong reduction in violence, several provinces were hit by isolated insurgent attacks with military authorities saying four civilians and one Afghan soldier were killed as a result.

The Afghan government said at least 19 security forces have been killed and 35 others wounded in the Taliban attacks since the beginning of reduction in violence.

“Today (Wednesday), the Taliban carried out some attacks in Logar, Ghazni, Zabul, Kandahar and Laghman provinces,” said MoI’s spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

Rahimi said that an IED blast occurred in PD 6th of Kabul city has wounded nine civilians including a woman.

The Taliban group- with whom the Afghan and US forces agreed on a seven-day reduction in violence- have denied its involvement in the attack, blaming the intelligence forces for creating a distrust condition in the country.

Meanwhile, local officials from central Maidan Wardak said that a bridge, which had connected Nirkh and Maidan Shahar districts, has been blown. Although the individuals- who were behind the blast have been identified, he said the security forces don’t want to launch operations to not violate the weeklong agreement.

The one week reduction in violence would be followed by a peace agreement, which is going to be signed on February 29thbetween US and Taliban. US President Donald Trump has earlier said that he would sign the deal and would put his name on it if the rest days of the week be followed with a calm condition.