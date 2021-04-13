Taliban kill three soldiers on first day of Ramadan in Badakhshan

AT News

KABUL: Three members of the Afghan security force were killed by the Taliban in Zibak district of northern Badakhshan province on the first day of Ramadan, the holy month of the Muslims, local sources said on Tuesday.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Nek Mohammad Nazari said Taliban captured the three soldiers in the Warduj district and shot them dead on Tuesday morning in the Tezab area of Zibak district.

Nazari said the soldiers came from Paktiya and Kandahar provinces to visit their families.

Two of the soldiers were from Ishkashim district and the other one was from Zibak district of the province.

The Taliban group has not commented on the news so far.

Badakhshan is an insecure province in the north, where Taliban are strongly active in many parts of the province, many times carrying out terror activities.