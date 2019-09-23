Home / Latest Updates / Taliban killed three brothers in Ghor

AT News Report

KABUL: The Taliban fighters have gunned downed three brothers in Pasaband district of central Ghor province on Monday, a local official said.

The provincial governor’s spokesman, AbdulhaiKhatibi confirmed the incident and said it took place in Monday morning.

According to him, one of the assassinated was a governmental employee, who was working as a teacher and his brother, was a farmer.

In the meantime, some sources claimed the attackers had link with the Hizb-e-Islami party, a political party led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. The sources added that the attackers have earlier been released from the Afghan prisons.

Neither the Taliban nor the Hizb-e- Islami party have so far commented anything in regards.

Insecurity and threats have been intensifying as the Afghan government and militants have been so far failed to reach a political solution and end the longest conflicts in Afghanistan. The civilians have always been the main victims of ongoing violence in the country.

