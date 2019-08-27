Home / Latest Updates / Taliban killed three kidnapped tribal elders in Baghlan

Taliban killed three kidnapped tribal elders in Baghlan

AT News Report

KABUL: Three tribal elders of the northern Samangan province who were kidnapped few days back while heading Kabul from Samangan, have been killed by the Taliban group in Baghlan province, source said Tuesday.

Bodies of the three tribal elders of Samangan province were found in the northern province of Baghlan few days after they were abducted by the by Taliban, said Munir Ahmad, a spokesman for Baghlan police.

The Taliban last week abducted Syed Abdul Halim Sadat, a member of Samangan Provincial Council and three tribal elders from the province, TOLONews reported.

Sadat’s body was found in Chashma-e-Shir area in Baghlan on Friday, August 22, the spokesman said.

Taliban has not commented on the report.

