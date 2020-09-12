Home / Latest Updates / Taliban kills 13 local forces in Logar

Taliban kills 13 local forces in Logar

AT News

KABUL: At least 13 public uprising forces were killed by the Taliban insurgents in Pul-e-Alam, capital of southeastern Logar province, source said on Saturday.

A security source, who was talking on condition of anonymity, said that the militants attacked the security checkpoints on Friday night in Pul-Matani area of the provincial capital.

According to the source, a Taliban infiltrator among the public uprising forces cooperated with the militants. Five other security forces were wounded, the source said.

Provincial security officials did not comment on the incident.

