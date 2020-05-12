Taliban kills 3 children in crash in Logar

AT News

KABUL: Local officials in southeastern Logar province said that three children died after being hit by a Taliban vehicle in Khoshi district of the province, officials said on Tuesday.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Shahpor Ahmadzai said the incident took place on Monday afternoon in Gandab village of the district.

The children include one boy and two girls who were all from one family, he said. “After hitting the children with their car, the militants fled from the area.”

The Taliban have not stated anything in regards so far.

Logar in is among insecure provinces in southeastern Afghanistan, where the Taliban have a strong presence and often carry out attacks against the Afghan government.