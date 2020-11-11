Taliban kills 3 civilians in Jawzjan

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban rebels have shot dead three civilians in Faizabad district of northern Jawzjan province, officials said Wednesday.

The ministry of defense in a statement said that the incident shooting occurred in Haidarabad village of the district. “The Taliban killed the civilians after they returned from prayers back to home,” the statement added.

The Taliban group did not react to the claim so far.

Jawzjan is located in northern Afghanistan, where the Taliban are merely active but the province has recently seen a slight rise in insecurity as the government and Taliban look reluctant to continue the peace negotiations in Doha.