Taliban kills 8 policemen as Doha talks continue

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban rebels attacked Afghan security forces in Arghandab district in southern Kandahar province, in which eight Afghan National Police members lost their lives, an official said on Tuesday.

The attack occurred on Monday night as tens of Taliban fighters attacked their checkpoints in the district, according to the official, who spoke in condition of anonymity.

The violence comes as the Afghan and Taliban negotiators started the long-delayed peace talks in Doha, and progress has already been reported.

The Taliban militants also took ten of the Afghan security forces with them, according to the official.

Khalil Mujahid, representing Kandahar at the parliament, said that the several checkpoints have fallen to the Taliban control and intense fighting still continues between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban insurgents. “Many residents have already left their houses due to ongoing fighting,” he added.

The Ministry of Defense in a statement said that Taliban rebels attacked the security forces checkposts in Maiwaind and Panjwai districts of the province and their attacks were repulsed by the Afghan security forces, in which ten Taliban militants were killed.

The Taliban group did not comment on the matter so far.