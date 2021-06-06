Taliban launch complex attack on Qaisar district of Faryab

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban staged a complex attack on Qaisar district of northern Faryab province, local officials said on Sunday.

A member of Faryab Provincial Council, Sibghatullah Silab said that the compound of the district was fallen to the insurgents. According to him, more than 40 security forces were stationed in the district compound and that there is no information whether these forces surrendered or shod dead by the militants.

Nader Sayedi, another member of the provincial council confirmed the killing of 14 security forces by the Taliban.

There are also some unconfirmed reports that the district police chief, Saif Rahman Dehzad was killed alongside his comrades in the attack.

Afghanistan has recently been hit with a rapid surge in car bombing attack of the Taliban amid the withdrawal of international forces. However, the Afghan government overplays the collapse of the districts as a tactical retreatment of the security forces, the militants have been gaining territorial gains across the country.