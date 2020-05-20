Taliban leader fears peace derailing, asking US to stick on deal

AT News

KABUL: The leader of the Taliban group, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada in his Eid message has called on the United States to not let anyone make the US-Taliban peace deal failed with posing hurdles and delay in the process.

He said that the US-Taliban peace deal is worldwide confirmed in clear format which defines both side’s interests.

The Taliban’s leader has termed the US-Taliban peace deal as a victory of the militant group and emphasized that they have been remained committed to the deal and urged the US to keep its commitment as well.

The Taliban earlier accused the Afghan government of making hurdles against the peace process. However, the group has been continuing the attacks on the Afghan security force since its peace deal with the US signed on February 29th in Qatari capital Doha.

But the Afghan government said that the Taliban were fallen behind to fulfil the US-Taliban peace deal. “They stepped up violence, fell behind on prisoners release, and created obstacles and excuses for negotiations,” said a spokesman for the National Security Council.

But the Taliban leadership vowed that practical implementation of the deal is a way to end the war and ensure a sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

President Ashraf Ghani has ordered the country’s security forces to get into offensive stand against the Taliban after the militants denied several calls of humanitarian ceasefire demanded by the Afghan government and its allies.

To cease a reduction in violence and engage into peace negotiation with the Afghan government, the Taliban insist on release of their 5,000 prisoners agreed in the US-Taliban peace deal signed with the absence of the Afghan government.

In exchange for their 1,000 prisoners released by the Afghan government, the militants set freed about 2,00 prisoners held in their custody.

The National Directorate of Security said earlier that the Taliban had carried out around 3,800 attacks after their peace deal with the US.

In his full speech, Hibatullah has expressed no words of ceasefire or reduction in violence as new wave of violence unlashed across Afghanistan and killed and wounded dozens of innocent people.