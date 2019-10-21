Taliban leaders have no control on their fighters: MoI

AT News Report

KABUL: Addressing a ceremony organized to commemorate the first death anniversary of General Abdul Razeq, the Interior Minister, Massoud Andarabi on Monday has said the Taliban leaders have no control on their fighters as the group’s leadership have been scattered in Qatar and Quetta.

“Their provincial leaders have no contact with their fighters as well,” Andarabi added.

Andarabi termed the Taliban‘s so called (Al-Fath) operations as failed and dead, saying that the group has not been able to advance in controlling more areas of the country in the ongoing year.

“The security forces have taught them (Taliban) a good lesson this year,” he added.

The interior minister called on the Taliban to give up their trenches and surrender themselves before the Afghan security forces heavily suppressed them.

Meanwhile, in accordance to a decree issued by President Ashraf Ghani the National Police Academy was renamed after martyred General Abdul Raziq, who was gunfire by a Taliban affiliated member last year in southern Kandahar province.

This is as the US administration has been trying to find a political settlement for the longest war in Afghanistan. The Afghan government emphasizes on a ceasefire agreement as a bit to start the peace talks with the Taliban group.