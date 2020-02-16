Taliban logistic supporter detained in Logar

AT News

KABUL: A key Taliban member responsible for the group’s logistic supports was detained in a preplan night raid conducted by the Police Special Forces on Saturday night in southeastern Logar province, military officials confirmed on Sunday.

The Ministry of Interior in a statement has identified the detainee as Gul Hossien, who had been providing logistic supports to the Taliban fighters in Logar.

This comes as the Afghan government has recently pinned reliance on its special forces’ operations, however there are great concerns by the human rights watchdogs about the highly surge in civilian casualties during these operations.