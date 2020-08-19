Home / Latest Updates / Taliban maintain al-Qaeda ties, deceive Washington
Men wearing facemasks as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus walk past a wall painted with images of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad (L) and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (R), in Kabul April 5, 2020. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Taliban maintain al-Qaeda ties, deceive Washington

admin August 19, 2020 Latest Updates, World Leave a comment 148 Views

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban who had vowed to cut all ties with the international terrorist organizations under a peace deal with the United States, are still holding relations with the al-Qaeda, an Islamist terrorist network responsible for the 09/11 attacks in New York and Washington, President Ghani’s office alleges, citing reports by the United Nations and the Pentagon.

Sediq Sediqqi, Ghani’s spokesman, said Wednesday that the militant group only pretends to have cut relations with international terrorists.

“Taliban proved that they pretend to have got distance from international terrorists, while the United Nations Assistance Mission for Afghanistan and the US officials have reported that Taliban continue having relations with al-Qaeda and launch joint attacks with the al-Qaeda fighters against the Afghan forces,” Sediqqi wrote on Twitter.

The US defense department said in a fresh report to the Congress that the Taliban have not cut ties with the Daesh and al-Qaeda international terrorist groups even as they have not attacked the US troops since the February peace deal.

The insurgents have continued attacking on the Afghan security and defense forces, according to the report, which said that the US troops have reduced airstrikes against Taliban by 80 per cent in the past quarter.

About admin

Check Also

Kabul calls on Taliban to end violence

AT News KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani has called on the Taliban to put an end …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved