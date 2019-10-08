Taliban military in-charge for 20 provinces killed

AT News Reporter

KABUL: Taliban military in-charge for 20 provinces was killed during an airstrike in western Farah province, officials said Tuesday.

Based on pre-information, an airstrike targeted a folder model vehicle of the Taliban insurgents in Nal Dasht village of Khak-e-Safid district of Farah on Monday evening that killed Taliban military commission in-charge for 20 provinces Mawlawi Kamran, Provincial Police Spokesman, Mohebullah Mohib said on Tuesday.

He said that zone commander of Taliban for three provinces Mawlawi Samad, Commander for 35 fighters Mawlawi Dawod and another key commander of the militants group Mawlawi Akhandzada, who were together with the military commission inside the vehicle were also killed in the operation.