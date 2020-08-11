Taliban mine maker along nine rebels killed by own IED blast in Kunduz

AT News

KABUL: At least nine Taliban insurgents, including the group‘s famous mine maker were killed after their Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) blew up prematurely in northern Kunduz province on Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday.

A Taliban famous commander and skilled mine maker Saifurrahman along with the a number of Taliban militants were busy planting a barrel type of remote control mine on the roadside in Ali Abad district on the Kunduz highway to target military forces and civilians, which it went off accidentally at around 8:30 local time in Guzar Khazanadar area of the district, said Kunduz Police Press Disk Head Hijratullah Akbari.

He said that nine Taliban fighters, including Saifurrahman was killed and several other insurgents wounded in the blast.