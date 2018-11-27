Taliban mine planters killed, explosives seized in Kandahar
November 27, 2018
KABUL: Two militant mine planters were killed by own bombs and several improvised explosive devices were seized in an operation in southern Kandahar province, according to authorities.
The interior ministry said in a statement that two mine planters were killed by own bomb blast while they were planting it in a roadside in the Mandi Kariz region, Shah Wali Koot districtof Kandahar province yesterday.
In a separate report, Afghan National Police detected 14 different types of IEDs and two hand grenades in Zabur region, 15th district, Kandahar City, capital of Kandahar, added statement.
The timely discovery of the explosives has foiled terror attack and saved the city from an expected tragedy.
Afghan National Police encourages all citizens to report suspicious activities and criminal acts by dialing 119.
