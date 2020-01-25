Taliban murder girl and dump her body in a garden

AT News

KABUL: Taliban militants in the north have reportedly killed a young girl and dumped her body in a garden after keeping it in an undisclosed location for two days, according to authorities in Faryab province.

Faryab police chief, Mohammad Nasir Khan, said the girl has been ruthlessly killed in Lashi village of Kohistan – which is under Taliban’s control.

The motive behind the incident is still unclear, he said.\

The Taliban have not commented on this, but human rights activists have repeatedly voiced concerns about the violation of women’s rights on the eve of a possible peace deal due to brokered between the United States and the militant group.