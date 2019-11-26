‘Taliban oppose Kabul delegation opus’

AT NEWS

KABUL: Russia Special Representative for Afghanistan says that Taliban are dissatisfied with the composition of the Afghan delegation for peace talks in Beijing, and that is why everything has been frozen.

The date for conducting a meeting of the inter-Afghan dialogue in Beijing has not been coordinated yet because Taliban members are dissatisfied with the composition of Kabul’s delegation, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan and Director of the Second Asia Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zamir Kabulov said.

“It is a question for the Chinese,” he said, answering an inquiry from TASS. “They’ve stalled everything.”[The date] has not been determined yet. The Taliban members are dissatisfied with the composition of the delegation, which the Afghan president [Ashraf Ghani] demands. That is why everything has been frozen.”

Kabulov earlier had said that the Russian side expects the inter-Afghan meeting in Beijing to be held before the end of this year.

Afghan peace talks was in full swing as US and Taliban delegations have held several round of talks in Qatar’s capital Doha, but it was called off by President Donald Trump in September when a Taliban bomber killed at least 12 innocent Afghans and one American soldier. Trump said the Taliban don’t have desire to end the war.

But, it has been for months now that US top negotiator, Zalmay Khalilzad has held informal meetings with the Taliban group. Recently Trump also said that they are working in an agreement with the Taliban. The development made Afghan government released three top Taliban prisoners in exchange to two US professors, who were under Taliban hostage since 2016.

However, time and again the Taliban rejected to set in direct talks with the Afghan government, but said they have no issue if government employees participate in personnel capacity.

However, Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Gran Hewad, in a press briefing on Tuesday said that preparations are in place for finalizing the list of participations.