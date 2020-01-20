Taliban order Paktia health facilities to use Pakistan-made medicine

AT News

KABUL: Taliban have ordered all the medical facilities in Paktia province to buy and use Pakistan-made medicines, if no, the militants warned to close the facilities.

Fazl Rahman Mangal, head of Hewad Hospital, a private facility in the province, said Sunday that the insurgents have also ordered them to employ personnel to treat their fighters.

Provincial Council says imposing restrictions on medical facilities by the insurgents was a matter of serious concern that hurts only civilians.

Taj Mohammad Mangal and Sakhi Jan Wafayar, two members of the council, said that Taliban have ordered the Hewad medical center to only use medicines from Pakistani companies.

Provincial Spokesman, Abdullah Hasrat, admitted Taliban’s pressures on the Hewad healthcare center, saying that the local government would not obey bully armed individuals.

Taliban Spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, claimed that the measure was taken for the people’s benefit as, he claimed that the Hewad medical center did not provide proper services.