Taliban-planted roadside bomb kills five civilians

AT News Report

KABUL: A roadside bomb planted by the Taliban group claimed the lives of five civilians in southern Ghazni province, a statement from the provincial governor’s office said.

According to the statement, a bomb ripped through a civilian corolla vehicle in Piraka desert on the outskirts of Khogyani district on Friday noon at around 12:30 pm.

The landmine was put in place by the Taliban and killed five passengers, including a child, the statement added.

The victims were the residents of Tahwildar Kala in the Ghazni city, the provincial capital. The car was bound to Khogyani district from the capital when it struck a hidden bomb.

This comes as both the sides into the ongoing Afghan war have increased their attacks all over the country while civilians bear the brunt of their hostilities.

Surprisingly, the hike in casualties come simultaneously with the ongoing peace negotiations between the Taliban and the US in Qatari capital of Doha, where an intra-Afghan conference was also held during the same month.

Meanwhile, the Civilian Protection and Advocacy Group of Afghanistan (CPAG) dubbed the past one month as the deadliest and unprecedented for civilians as 200 people have been killed and 400 others wounded.

“We condemn the suicide attacks and operations in strong words possible,” said head of CPAG, Aziz Ahmad Tasal, adding these casualties were the result of suicide attacks, blasts by the Taliban and the overnight operations and air raids conducted by the Afghan security forces.