Taliban pushed back from Takhar district

AT News Report

KABUL: Security officials in the northeastern province of Takhar confirmed that Taliban fighters carried out attacks on some districts late Thursday including the Chah Aab district, where they controlled the district for a few hours before they were defeated by reinforcement.

Khalil Asir, provincial police spokesman, said Friday that Taliban managed to take control of the district center, but the reinforcement of security forces pushed them back.

“Taliban stormed the Chah Aab district at 05:00 am and set fire to the district building during which some shops also caught fire. But security forces retook the city,” Asir said.

Ministry of Defense said that 28 attackers including Hekmat, a local commander of Taliban were killed.

Separately, Taliban militants attacked security forces’ checkpoints in the districts of Darqad and Baharak. The assault inflicted casualties on insurgents and security forces.

Provincial Spokesman, Havad Hejri, said 12 attackers were killed during attacks on Darqad and Baharak.

Taliban claimed in a statement that their fighters took control of Chah Aab and killed at least 40 Afghan troops.