Taliban ramp up attacks across Afghanistan: Defense Ministry

KABUL: The ministry of defense says that Taliban militants have recently intensified attacks in at least 19 provinces, an attempt while their political leaders are talking to the government representatives to find a way for ending war.

“No reduction in violence from Taliban is seen. The violence is still high. The defense and security forces are defending and responding attacks in a defensive framework,” Fawad Aman, spokesman of the ministry, said Sunday.

However, he did not provide details about casualties of security and defense forces as well as civilians.

Meanwhile, officials in the northern province of Jawzjan, say that Taliban attacked Manjigak district there. The insurgents also attacked Tagab district of Kapisa province in the east.

But Zabihullah Mujahid, Spokesman of Taliban rejected the government allegations, saying their fighters didn’t attack but defended the areas attacked by the government forces.

The Qatar meetings are focusing on the cease fire and a nationwide peace.

“Taliban are increasing violence to get more privileges in the negotiations. They are trying through violence to make government side accept their demands on the table talk,” said Yaser Ahmadzai, a political analyst.