Taliban ready for talks with Afghans after US deal

KABUL: Russian special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov said after signing a peace deal with US, the Taliban are ready to hold direct talks with Afghan government and politicians, where a short time ceasefire would be also considered.

“The peace agreement’s platform is unclear. A short time or a long time ceasefire is a separate issue without US, among Afghans,” he said.

He cited the 2018 short time truce- a ceasefire agreement that has been made between government and Taliban- as the group’s control on its fighters in the front lines. “May be some Taliban commanders don’t want the agreement between Taliban, politicians and government lead to a ceasefire,” he said, adding, “in such situation, the negotiators should be Afghans and they should have a preplan to be discussed this on table.”

US diplomats, led by Chief Negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad have held 10th rounds of peace talks with the Taliban Qatar Based Political Office. The talks have been mainly focusing on US troops pull out, intra-Afghan-talks, Ceasefire and Taliban’s assurance of not using the country against West.

Last September, the US President Donald Trump has called off the peace negotiations following a Taliban attack that killed an American and 11 other innocent people. But talks have been restarted since then after Trump in his surprised visit to Afghanistan, has announced the resumption of peace talks.

The Afghan government has been denying the Taliban’s offer of reduction in violence instead of a ceasefire agreement- a truce agreement prior to any peace deal is a demand that Presidential Palace has placed in its seven points’ peace plan.