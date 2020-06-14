Home / Latest Updates / Taliban rebels ambush passenger car in Kunduz, two killed

Taliban rebels ambush passenger car in Kunduz, two killed

AT News

KABUL: Taliban rebels ambushed a passenger vehicle in Kunduz on Sunday, dragging down its passengers and killing two people in an assault that has seen a rise in the past month.

“A vehicle en route from Badakhshan to Kabul was stopped by Taliban rebels in Khanabad highway and two of its passengers were murdered,” said spokesman for Badakhshan governor’s office, Sanaullah Rohani.

This comes as the residents of the northern Afghanistan have constantly voiced concerns over the intensification of the insecurity, saying that due to security threat the passengers face sever challenges on highways.

The interior ministry had earlier said that the security forces are paying all-out efforts to provide a stable environment for the citizens.

